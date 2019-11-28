Reports: Manchester United halt left-back search following emergence of academy graduate

Manchester United’s 19-year-old left-back Brandon Williams has impressed ever since making his debut for the Premier League giants in August earlier this year. With first-choice left-back Luke Shaw missing out on a lot of action because of an injury, the youngster has made the position his own.

If reports from The Times are to be believed, United, who were on the lookout for a full-back to takeover from Shaw on the left side of the defence, have now halted their search as they believed Williams is more than capable of replacing the England international. Ben Chilwell of Leicester City was one of the few options they were looking at but have now stepped out of the chase.

Williams has been fairly impressive for United and recently scored his first goal for the club during their 3-3 draw with Sheffield United. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was happy with the youngster’s performance after the match.

“The average age of the goal scorers was less than 20 and that is something we are proud of,” Solskjaer said after the PL encounter vs Sheffield.

“Brandon was great,” he added. “To play like we did in the 10 minutes when we scored. Just release the fear, play with belief and confidence.”