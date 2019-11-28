Manchester United’s Executive Vice-Chairman Ed Woodward has revealed that he rejected Jose Mourinho’s request to sign two key targets during his last season as their manager.

Mourinho joined Manchester United in 2016, and during his first season, he helped the Old Trafford outfits lift the UEFA Europa League and the League Cup. But later on, his tactics and management techniques seemed to have no effect on the team and eventually, in the 2018-19 season, he was sacked.

Last week, he returned to management at Tottenham Hotspur, but he has always maintained that he left Manchester United feeling that he did not receive adequate backing in the transfer market.

And now, according to Independent, Woodward confirmed that he had to inform the Portuguese that the club would not sign at least two of his preferred transfer targets, in an interview with fanzine United We Stand.

“It is true that we didn’t sign a centre-back in the summer of 2018 and it is true there was a difference of opinion on one or two players between the manager and the recruitment department,” Woodward said, before adding:

“Sometimes I have to be one who delivers the ‘no’, which isn’t easy. Our natural tendency is to back the manager in every possible circumstance. But we have to listen to the recruitment experts too.”

Starting next January, Mourinho will battle against Manchester United for signings, with his new club Tottenham – and needless to say, we are absolutely looking forward to seeing how things will pan out for both teams.