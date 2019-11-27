The latest word around the rumour mill is that Premier League giants Manchester United and Arsenal are both interested in signing Atalanta United’s Ezequiel Barco during the upcoming January transfer window.

Nicknamed “the next Lionel Messi” and “the future of the Argentina national team”, the 20-year-old left-winger is regarded as one of the hottest future prospects in world football to come from the South American nation.

And it is Sky Sports who reports that both Manchester United and Arsenal are keeping tabs on the youngster, who is currently playing for the Major League Side (MLS) side Atalanta United as mentioned earlier.

The English news agency claims that both sides could make separate offers for Barco when the transfer window reopens for the winter, in January.

Barco began his footballing career as a youth player at Argentine club Independiente, and he was promoted to their senior team in 2016.

In January 2018, he joined Atalanta for a reported transfer fee of €12.28million. Since then, he has racked up 59 appearances for the club, scoring and assisting nine goals each.

In the 2018-19 season, he scored four goals and six assists from just 24 appearances across various competitions, and also lifted two trophies – the MLS Cup and the US Open Cup – with his club.