Reports: Bruno Fernandes’ new release clause details emerge amid Manchester United, Tottenham interest

Earlier today, it was reported that Bruno Fernandes has handed both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur a massive blow, by signing a new contract with his current employers Sporting CP in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

But now, it appears that both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur can contest for Fernandes’ signing in the upcoming January transfer window, if they are willing to trigger his updated release clause.

According to Express, if either club does want to sign him, they will have to trigger his new £85million release clause.

The English news agency further claims that the 25-year-old’s new contract has seen his release clause figure rise up £20million from an initial valuation of £65million.

Meanwhile, Fernandes expressed his delight at having been able to sign his contract extension at Sporting CP.

“It’s a pride for me and a recognition of my work; it’s a sign that I’m doing things well,” he said, before adding:

“I have been trying my best to do what is best for the club. It is for what I did on the pitch, but also showed that I liked Sporting CP and took pride in representing the club I represent.”

“For me it is, and always will be, a privilege to be here and be able to wear the Sporting CP jersey.”

“You can expect more and better. I promise the same delivery and dedication so we can have more moments of glory as we had last season.”