AC Milan star reveals he almost joined Real Madrid in 2010

AC Milan star Suso has revealed that he was “one step away” from joining Real Madrid in 2010, before he changed his mind and joined Liverpool instead – where he stayed on for five years before signing for the Serie A giants.

Liverpool initially signed Suso for their academy, from his former club Cadiz in November 2010 and in 2012, he was promoted to their senior team.

However, prior to him joining the Reds, Real Madrid were keen on signing him, as per his own admission.

According to him, the La Liga giants even reached an agreement with Cadiz to acquire his services, but the deal failed to take off as he had already agreed on terms with Liverpool.

“I was struggling for four months when I went to Liverpool when I was 17. At that time there was Rafa Benitez and he used to ask the families if they wanted to be with their children. He told me he would have preferred if I went to England alone, without them,” Suso was quoted as saying.”

“I had an attorney who worked in my city and before going to Liverpool there was the interest of Real Madrid. One day he called me and told me that Real wanted to buy me and that he had talked to my club [Cadiz] and they had found the agreement.”

“I had taken the first plane and I had seen everything, Valdebebas (Real Madrid training centre), the school, where I would sleep with my companions. I was one step away from going, then the same day he told me that Liverpool was there,” he explained.

Suso is currently one of the regular first-team starters at AC Milan, having scored 24 goals and provided 36 assists from 124 appearances for them across various competitions so far.

Quotes via Milan News.