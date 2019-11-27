Hundreds of Paris Saint Germain (PSG) fans have slammed Zinedine Zidane on social media, after the Real Madrid manager’s gesture at Kylian Mbappe in Tuesday’s Champions League game was seen as an attempt to win over the youngster ahead of a potential move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

In case you did not know, the Frenchman grabbed the star forward with both hands during the game, when the latter attempted to keep the ball in play near the dugouts but collided with the former instead.

It is this particular incident that has got fans talking, as you can see below:

“Alright, there’s tapping up, there’s talking it up in the press,” one fan wrote on Twitter, while another fan added:

“Meanwhile, Zinedine Zidane is straight-up just grabbing Mbappe and taking him home. My guy.”

And a third said: “Zidane is really trying everything to get Mbappe to sign for Real Madrid.”

While a fourth user tweeted: “Zidane trying to kidnap Mbappe.”

As of right now, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner definitely at the top of Zidane’s transfer wishlist, but PSG Sporting Director Leonardo has ruled out any potential transfer for him.

“The only thing I know is that Mbappe is 100% staying here. The rest is by the by,” he said, ahead of PSG’s UCL clash with Real Madrid.

“We are moving slowly [on a new contract] but we are going forward,” he added further.

