OFFICIAL: Manchester United, Real Madrid target Bruno Fernandes signs new deal

Manchester United and Real Madrid may have been dealt a significant blow in their pursuit of a transfer target who was much talked about earlier this year.

Bruno Fernandes made waves at Sporting Lisbon, and was expected to join a major Premier League, La Liga club in the summer transfer window, but somehow stayed in Portugal through all of it.

As it turns out, he will now stay at the club till what is rumoured to be 2023, owing to his new deal with the Portuguese giants.

🗣️ “Para mim é, e sempre será, um privilégio estar aqui e poder vestir a camisola do Sporting CP” @B_Fernandes8 ✍️ 👉 https://t.co/Pjg365J1i7#SportingCP pic.twitter.com/F9XQqGwgFr — Sporting Clube de Portugal (@Sporting_CP) November 26, 2019

“For me it is a pride and recognition of my work, it is a sign that I am doing things well. I’ve been trying my best to do what is best for the club,” the midfielder said to Sporting after penning a new deal.

“That’s what I did on the pitch, but outside I also showed that I liked Sporting CP and took pride in representing the club I represent,” he added.

It is being reported that the contract will extend till 2023 and will include a termination clause worth 100 million euros.