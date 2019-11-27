Reports: PSG prepared to sell Neymar next summer as Barcelona & Real Madrid maintain interest in the Brazilian

After being linked with a return to Spain throughout the summer transfer window, Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar stayed put. However, it seems now that he might as well be on his way to Barcelona in the next summer transfer window as reports from Spain claim that the French champions are now ready to let him leave.

According to reports in Mundo Deportivo (via Sportsmole), PSG might be ready to let Neymar leave for Barcelona or Real Madrid as it will help them offer Kylian Mbappe a bumper new contract. The Frenchman himself has been linked with a move to Spain and Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has openly accepted his fondness of the youngster.

The Ligue 1 champions will hope that one of their two superstars stay at the club after the ongoing season. After their 2-2 draw with Real Madrid, however, manager Thomas Tuchel accepted that he isn’t afraid of losing Neymar, who came off the bench at Santiago Bernabeu and helped his side cross out a two-goal deficit.

“No, I’m not afraid [of the ramifications], I don’t think we are going to lose Neymar,” the PSG boss said.

“We have a connection, we are honest. I talked to him and told him that I would rather he play in the second half and start on the bench. We did the same thing with Kylian away to Galatasaray.

“He’s been absent for six weeks, he only played one game before this one and for me it was not worth taking that risk.

“Every month he missed a few days. I made the decision for him, for his health.”