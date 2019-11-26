Reports: Zinedine Zidane turns down two key targets in favour of Paul Pogba move

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has turned down January moves for two key targets – Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen and Napoli’s Fabian Ruiz – all in favour of signing Manchester United ace Paul Pogba.

This is according to Mirror, who claims that Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda has reported that Real Madrid are focused on signing either Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen or Napoli’s Fabian Ruiz, and that both transfers are possible in the upcoming January transfer window.

He also added that despite the club president Florentino Perez’s interest in the talented duo, both his offers have been refused by Zidane.

“Zidane asks Paul Pogba every day,” Inda said, before adding:

“In Real Madrid, they insist that they can have Fabian or Eriksen, which could even come in winter.”

“Zidane only wants Pogba and this has generated a lot of trouble.”

The Frenchman is reportedly convinced that the Manchester United midfielder is the only player he sees that would add quality to his midfield, with Los Blancos currently level on points with arch-rivals Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table.

Meanwhile, it has also been claimed that the Red Devils are “faking” the 26-year-old’s injury in an attempt to prevent his departure to Spain, although manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seems to have accepted his decision to leave the club at the earliest.