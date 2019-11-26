Manchester United star Jesse Lingard reveals he rejected offers to join fierce rivals

Manchester United star Jesse Lingard has revealed that he rejected offers from Liverpool and Manchester City in order to join the Old Trafford outfit as a youth player in 2000.

“It was left down to me to pick a club and I felt United were best suited to me personally,” Lingard told Manchester United’s official podcast on Tuesday.

“[Manchester] City, Liverpool, Everton and I think Crewe at the time [were interested in me],” he added further.

“I have a picture in a Manchester United kit when I was one year old. When I was seven I had trials and signed when I was nine.”

The 26-year-old also spoke about his own clothing brand ‘JLingz’ and also explained that people would think he is quite boring if they knew what happened in his life, apart from the training sessions with Manchester United.

He added: “I think people think I’m actually involved in everything but I don’t pack the [clothes] and send them on!

“If you came home with me, you’d just think I’m boring.”

“I just watch Netflix all day, all week. I don’t do much else.”

After 13 Gameweeks, United are currently at the ninth place on the 2019-20 Premier League table.

Their next match is against Kazakhstan-based Astana FC in the Europa League, on Wednesday.

