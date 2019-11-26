Reports: Manchester United firm favorites to land Erling Haaland due to key reason

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Premier League giants Manchester United have emerged firm favourites to sign Erling Braut Haaland, despite competition from the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus.

This is according to The Athletic, who reports that Manchester United are confident of bringing Erling Braut Haaland to the club, due to the star forward’s history with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the Red Devils’ boss.

The Athletic‘s Laurie Whitwell revealed that Haaland moving to Old Trafford is “very much a possibility”.

Whitwell’s reporting partner David Ornstein also shared his thoughts on a possible deal for the 19-year-old, and revealed that the staff at the club’s training ground are confident that it will be completed by next summer.

“One person who works for another club and moves in these circles said to me that it’s an unkept secret, ‘everybody knows Anf-Inge Haaland has been seen and visited United’s Carrington training ground’,” he said, before adding:

“A completely different person who is very well connected at Arsenal said to me that the guys are Carrington think that they are going to get Haaland, they are convinced that he is going to be coming into the club.”

In case you did not know, Haaland has already worked with Solskjaer at their former club Molde, which is also where the 46-year-old handed him his senior debut.

Since then, the 19-year-old has emerged as one of the hottest properties in European football, scoring goals for fun for his current team RB Salzburg.