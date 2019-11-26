According to reports, Premier League giants Manchester United are apparently “hiding” the truth about Paul Pogba’s fitness, so as to prevent his transfer to Real Madrid during the upcoming January transfer window.

Express claims that Pogba has fully recovered from the foot injury he suffered in September, but Manchester United are still hiding it by not allowing him to play and by not explaining the actual reason for his current absence.

Earlier, on Monday, Spanish radio station COPE reported that the 26-year-old central midfielder has not been playing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co, just because he wants to force a January transfer to Real Madrid.

At the same time, Manchester United does not want Pogba’s reluctance to play to become public, so they apparently chose to hide it through the injury claims, as per the Spanish news agency.

Express further adds that Solskjaer is fully aware of Pogba’s interest in joining Los Blancos, and that he has accepted the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner’s decision to leave the club during January.

However, the Norwegian still wants around £130million for the France international, and it remains to be seen whether Real Madrid and their manager Zinedine Zidane will agree to the sale, during the upcoming January transfer window.