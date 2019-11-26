Reports: Arsenal contact ex-UCL finalist Juventus manager to replace Unai Emery at Emirates

Arsenal’s season is going from bad to worse and there have been calls from almost every section of the Gunners’ fan-base to sack manager Unai Emery. The Premier League giants could only manage a 2-2 draw at the Emirates against 19th-placed Southampton, which has only amplified the pressure on the Spanish tactician.

If reports from Duncan Castles and Ian McGarry are to be believed, Arsenal have contacted former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri for a possible managerial change at the club. Allegri has been without a job ever since parting ways with the Serie A giants after the last season.

With pressure on Emery mounting, it could only be a matter of weeks before we see a new face leading Arsenal. Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pohcettino and ex-Arsenal midfielder Mikel Arteta are being linked with the managerial position at the club as well.

The representatives of Max Allegri have been contacted by Arsenal with regards to the possibility of taking over at the Emirates. [@garbosj] — Z (@ZR_7G1) November 25, 2019

Sanllehi has drawn up an extensive list of criteria that he is looking for in a new coach. He is looking at a number of options to see who the best fit would be. The way Arsenal are set up, Sanllehi will not have an absolute say on that. — Z (@ZR_7G1) November 25, 2019