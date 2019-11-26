Reports: Out-of-favour Real Madrid star makes decision on his future amidst Arsenal interest

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Real Madrid star James Rodriguez has decided not to leave his club, despite interest from Premier League giants Arsenal.

This is according to the Spanish news agency El Desmarque – who claims that Rodriguez has decided that he would rather remain at Real Madrid than make the switch to Arsenal.

El Desmarque also adds that the Colombian international is worried about the prospect of moving in the middle of the campaign – having seen other Real Madrid players suffer when they had done the same. It is also worth remembering that he himself suffered on loan during his two years at Bundesliga side Bayern Munich, failing to deliver under Carlo Ancelotti and his successor Niko Kovac.

Rodriguez’ decision will come as a blow to Arsenal and their manager Unai Emery, who had hoped of adding more creativity to their ranks after the fallout with Mesut Ozil and Granit Xhaka.

It has also been reported that apart from the Gunners, Serie A side Napoli are interested in the 28-year-old as well.

During the summer, Atletico Madrid had tried to sign him – but Isco’s and Marco Asensio’s injuries meant that Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane had to pull the plug on the potential transfer.