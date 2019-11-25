Reports: Paul Pogba ‘pushing’ for Real Madrid move in January

According to the latest reports, Manchester United star Paul Pogba is keen to join Real Madrid at the earliest, and he may he even “push” for a move to the Santiago Bernabeu in January.

Daily Mail claims that Pogba wants to move to Real Madrid during the upcoming January transfer window – and Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also appears ready to let him leave.

Pogba, who was a prime target for Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane last summer – is also reportedly refusing to return to the first-team at Manchester United, also having asked for more time to fully recover from the foot injury that has kept him on the sidelined since 2019 September.

And it is the Spanish outlet Cope who now reports that the Manchester United midfielder could be on the move to the Santiago Bernabeu as early as January.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer himself is apparently not anticipating a high-spending transfer window in January, aside from a couple of possible loan deals.

“It is not about ‘x’ amount of money [we have to spend], it is about who do we think will be good for the club in the long-term, not just three or four months,” he said in a recent interview, before adding:

“Not many clubs want to sell players that they would otherwise want to keep in January. Maybe one or two could be a loan deal but that is not a big money thing, it is just to help the team.”

“But we are getting players back and we are looking at what can be available for us.”