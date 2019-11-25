The latest word around the rumour mill is that although Premier League giants Manchester United are massively interested in the signing of Erling Braut Haaland from RB Leipzig, they may not proceed with a deal for him due to his agent – Mino Raiola.

This is according to The Athletic, who claims that Raiola has caused Manchester United several transfer headaches in the past, which makes it hard for the Red Devils to re-enter talks with him for Haaland’s signing.

The English news agency further adds that certain members of Manchester United’s staff expect the club to win the transfer race for the player next summer, despite the ongoing interest in him from the likes of Champions League clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus.

In case you missed it, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer offloaded the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez during the summer, while Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are yet to rediscover their lost mojo in recent times.

The Athletic says that several members of United’s backroom staff believes that Haaland’s arrival in January or the next summer could further help them in raising their chances of finishing in the Premier League top four.

But Mino Raiola seems to be a very important factor here, as any deal for the 19-year-old would mean that Solskjaer will have to deal with the super-agent.

As per various sources, Raiola is not on talking terms with the Old Trafford outfit, after they reportedly blocked his client Paul Pogba’s move to Real Madrid in the summer.

Hence, only time will tell if he will allow Haaland’s transfer to Manchester United.