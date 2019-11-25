According to reports, La Liga giants Real Madrid have been dealt a major blow as Paris Saint Germain (PSG) expressed “optimism” in Kylian Mbappe’s contract situation.

The 20-year-old is all set to agree on a new contract at the Parc des Princes, says Marca. This is amidst reports that Real Madrid is genuinely interested in him, and was looking to bring him over to the Santiago Bernabeu next summer, ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Marca reports that things are “moving slowly” between PSG and Mbappe, but at the same time, it cannot be said that the French club have not been clear with the forward.

As per the Spanish news agency’s claims, PSG’s Sporting Director Leonardo has prioritised renewing Mbappe’s contract over that of his teammate Neymar Jr.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner’s current contract with the Parisians is set to expire in 2022. Meanwhile L’Equipe, a French publication, also reports that the “atmosphere” at PSG is a lot better now compared to a few months ago, and that recent talks make PSG more “optimistic” that he will extend his contract.

Both newspapers, however, also add that despite the air of optimism surrounding Mbappe’s supposed contract extension with the Ligue 1 defending champions, no concrete steps to ensure the deal have been taken yet.