According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur’s new head coach Jose Mourinho is all set to hijack AS Roma’s Nicolo Zaniolo from Manchester United, after the latter expressed interest in him earlier this week.

It is Express who claims that Tottenham are keen to “challenge” Manchester United for Zaniolo. The 20-year-old midfielder has scored five goals in 16 appearances for AS Roma so far this season, and recently, he also opened his account for the Italy national team – scoring twice against Armenia.

Earlier today, it was reported that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co are ready to sign Zaniolo for about £50million, amidst interest from Paris Saint Germain (PSG) as well.

However, according to Express‘s report, Mourinho could spoil Solskjaer’s plans, with the youngster currently viewed as a potential replacement for Christian Eriksen who may be on his way to Real Madrid in January.

Meanwhile, Zaniolo himself has revealed that he is “very happy” at Roma despite the ongoing transfer links with Manchester United and the other clubs.

“The minimum objective this season is to improve day by day. We want to win every game. The objective is qualifying for the Champions League,” the youngster told Sky Sport Italia in a recent interview.

“I’m very happy, Roma have given me so much confidence, now I’ll repay it on the pitch. I’m proud to represent these fans, I feel very good here,” he added, before concluding:

“The things [Paulo] Fonseca [Roma manager] has to say, he says to your face. He’s a very direct person and he’s helping me improve.”