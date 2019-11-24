Reports: Manchester United ready to offer £50million for Serie A star amidst PSG interest

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Premier League giants Manchester United are plotting a £50million bid for AS Roma’s Nicolo Zaniolo, amidst interest from Ligue 1 defending champions Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

It is Express that reports that although Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has no intention to go wild in the upcoming January transfer window, he may be forced to spend big in order to get Zaniolo, who is one of his top midfield targets at the moment.

The report further claims that PSG are also interested in the 20-year-old starlet, which is why the Red Devils will have to spend around £50million to sign him.

Meanwhile, Zaniolo himself has revealed that he is “very happy” at Roma despite the links with Manchester United and PSG.

“The minimum objective this season is to improve day by day. We want to win every game. The objective is qualifying for the Champions League,” the youngster told Sky Sport Italia in a recent interview.

“I’m very happy, Roma have given me so much confidence, now I’ll repay it on the pitch. I’m proud to represent these fans, I feel very good here,” he added, before concluding:

“The things [Paulo] Fonseca [Roma manager] has to say, he says to your face. He’s a very direct person and he’s helping me improve.”