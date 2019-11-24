Ex-Barcelona star hints at return to the Camp Nou next summer

After having left Barcelona for Zenit Saint Petersburg earlier this summer, Brazilian winger Malcom has hinted that he may return to the La Liga defending champions next summer.

In a recent interview with RMC Sport, Malcom revealed that he has been getting messages from Barcelona fans, asking him to return to the Camp Nou.

“I can say that I receive messages about returning to Barcelona,” he said, before adding:

“Every time the coach gave me an opportunity to play, I did my job and I think I did it well. That’s why Barcelona fans love me.”

The former Bordeaux star created quite a lot of controversy ahead of the 2018-19 season, as he initially agreed to join AS Roma – and just before the deal was agreed to by both Bordeaux and the Serie A side, Barcelona hijacked him and took him to Spain.

He then made the move to Zenit St. Petersburg ahead of the ongoing 2019-20 season, after making 24 appearances and scoring four goals for the Catalans across various competitions.

Malcom also made it clear that he does not regret the fact that he had to leave the Blaugrana.

“No, I don’t regret it,” he said, before adding:

“I’m young and I want to play anywhere, because I like football. Zenit are the team who gave me the opportunity to play football, so I don’t regret it.”

Quotes via Marca.