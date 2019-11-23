Tottenham Hotspur’s new head coach Jose Mourinho has revealed that he tried to sign Lucas Moura for Real Madrid, when he was still their manager almost eight years ago.

In a recent interview, Mourinho was asked to name the Tottenham players he had tried to sign while at Manchester United, Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Chelsea, and he replied:

“I am not telling the ones recently, I go further back. Lucas, when he was at Sao Paulo, before he was transferred to Paris Saint Germain (PSG). I tried to get him to Real Madrid.”

“I met his mum, I met his dad, I met his agent, and we spoke in Madrid,” he further added.

“But Paris Saint Germain came into the picture and we didn’t get him.”

“It’s just an example that I say, because it was a long time ago, but some others recently, and some others we don’t even think about buying, because we know it’s the impossible thing to do. So you just admire the player, wish to have him, but forget about it,” Mourinho explained.

The Portuguese legend went to reveal why Daniel Levy, the chairman of Spurs, does not want to sell most of his players.

“This is not about me. This is about the club. He [Levy] has a vision, and part of that vision is to make the club better, bigger,” he said, before adding:

“There is no better and bigger football club without a bigger and better football team. So to keep the best players is obviously part of that plan. It is nothing new to me.”

Quotes via Football London.