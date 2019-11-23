5 players Chelsea might sign in January if transfer ban is lifted

With Chelsea fans on tenterhooks over their transfer ban being lifted, FOX Sports Asia casts a quick glance at the players they might try to sign in case of a successful appeal.

1. Ben Chilwell

Ashley Cole’s departure was a blow for Chelsea, but few would have predicted the void lasting for the time it has done. Marcos Alonso and Emerson have both not been up to the task, while Azpilicueta is filling on the other side. This is exactly where Ben Chilwell’s name crops up. England’s first-choice left-back and Leicester City’s star man could be the answer to their woes. As to whether Leicester would sanction such a deal, that is an entirely different story altogether.

2. Jadon Sancho

Remember John Obi Mikel’s shock transfer to Chelsea? Manchester United’s new priority signing is the name on everyone’s lips right now, and nothing would appease Chelsea fans more than to snap him up from right under their noses. A return to England is inevitable for the youngster. London or Manchester? You decide.

3. Fedor Chalov

According to reports, CSKA hitman Chalov is the new person of interest for Chelsea. Crystal Palace courted the striker throughout the summer and might be interested again. Abramovich being the owner is in Chelsea’s favour, however, as the business tycoon’s Russian connections might help see the deal through. Chalov’s goal record is not overly impressive but with Giroud keen to leave, the club might want another striker on their books.

4. Sander Berge

21-year-old Sander Berge’s name is being linked to clubs across Europe and Chelsea are in the queue as well. Truth be told, it’s Liverpool who are leading the race at the moment but the Blues are not far behind. Frank Lampard might want him to add some much-needed depth to his midfield, where Berge’s quality is unlike anything they have got at the minute.

5. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

An alternative to Berge perhaps. Milinkovic-Savic is a name United, and not Chelsea have been linked to in recent times but who like Berge would make for a fine acquisition. Lazio would no doubt play hardball, but the lure of a bigger club might be hard to resist. The opportunity to follow in countryman Matic’s footsteps would be of interest to Milinkovic-Savic and having resisted a transfer for two seasons now, it might be time to take the plunge.