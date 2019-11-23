Reports: Barcelona’s three-man transfer shortlist for next summer revealed

La Liga giants Barcelona have reportedly revealed their top-three targets for the upcoming summer transfer window. Lionel Messi and co are apparently looking to sign Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich, Fiorentina’s Nikola Milenkovic and Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez ahead of the 2020-21 season.

According to Mundo Deportivo as reported via Sky Sports, Eric Abidal – the Sporting Director of Barcelona – wants to sign a full-back, a central defender and a striker next summer. Joshua Kimmich is Barcelona’s full-back target while Fiorentina’s Nikola Milenkovic is their target for central defence.

The Catalans are also keeping tabs on Lautaro Martinez, who they expect to sign next summer as a replacement for the ageing Luis Suarez, as per Mundo Deportivo.

The Spanish news agency further claims that RB Leipzig’s Lukas Klostermann, Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen and Arsenal captain and last season’s Premier League top-scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are also targets for Barcelona.

Recently, it was reported that Barca manager Ernesto Valverde is seeking new signings to replace Gerard Pique at the heart of the team’s defence, but on Friday, Valverde himself revealed the truth.

“If I see that he is focussed and ready to play then he’ll play,” he said when asked about the Catalan centre-back.

“I’ve spoken with him and I see him as being focused,” he further added, before concluding:

“We have to leave him alone for now, as we have an important game.”