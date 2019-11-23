Arsenal manager Unai Emery has insisted that Lucas Torreira has a “big future” at the Emirates, after holding talks with the midfielder earlier this week.

Previously, it was reported that Torreira has been targeted by a few clubs in Spain and Italy, and during the recently-concluded international break, the Uruguay star himself spoke about his future.

“Arsenal needs me to be focused,” he said. “I can’t start talking about another team.”

“I need to be focused and when the transfer window arrives we will see what will happen.”

And on Friday, Emery revealed he held talks with Torreira about his situation, when he returned from international duty.

“I spoke with him on Wednesday and Thursday,” the ex-Paris Saint Germain (PSG) boss said, before adding:

“He is young, his process here is starting. He started playing in the Premier League last year and he progressed, but this year again he needs to progress.”

“He is a very good player, important for us, and his focus needs to be with us 100 per cent. His response to me was positive.”

“Lucas has a very big commitment and very good behaviour,” he added further, before concluding:

“He has a very big future here but he needs to improve. He has to learn in some situations, individually to help us, to do better.”