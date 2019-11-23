The latest word around the rumour mill is that Serie A defending champions Juventus have agreed on a deal for Lokomotiv Moscow striker Aleksei Miranchuk, who is all set to become Cristiano Ronaldo’s new strike partner at the Allianz Stadium.

It is TuttoSport who reports via Sky Sports that Aleksei Miranchuk will arrive in Turin next summer, for a transfer fee of around £17million.

And last month, Russian newspaper Sport-Express claimed that while a deal has yet to be agreed, talks between Juventus and Lokomotiv have indeed taken place.

Following the rumours, the player’s agent Vadim Spinov gave a brief interview, stating: “Lokomotiv gave no permission to the player to leave the club. I am not aware of the existence of agreements between Juventus and Lokomotiv that are serious European clubs and if they are welcome to officially open negotiations.”

Miranchuk was promoted to the Lokomotiv Moscow senior team in 2013, at the age of 17. Since then, he has made 208 appearances for them across various competitions, scoring 33 times and assisting 43 times. In the ongoing 2019-20 season, he has scored 8 goals and also provided 4 assists in 17 matches so far.

The 24-year-old recently scored two goals against Juventus as well – one each in both legs of their Champions League group stage fixtures.