According to reports, Gareth Bale has only one Premier League club in mind, where he has decided to join should he leave Real Madrid in January or next summer – Manchester United.

It is Mundo Deportivo who claims, via TeamTalk that Bale would still rather join Manchester United than his former club Tottenham Hotspur, despite Jose Mourinho’s appointment as their new head coach.

On Thursday, Spanish newspaper AS reported that Bale will come back to Tottenham as “a treat of Mourinho”, who “intends to make him return to London next summer”.

But on Friday, Mundo Deportivo claimed that Mourinho’s arrival at Spurs actually “complicates” the Welshman’s expected return to the North London outfit.

The news agency further added that Manchester United are still “the Premier option” for Bale.

On Friday, Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane also asked fans to support the 30-year-old, despite his controversial flag celebration after Wales qualified to the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup.

“There is a lot of noise because of Bale’s gestures but in the end, the most important thing is football,” Zidane said, before adding:

“Regarding Bale, I am just going to look at the sporting side, not what happens outside.”

“He is a part of our team. You don’t have to look at anything else. People have to be with Bale because he is with us. He is fine and has trained normally.”