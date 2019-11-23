Reports: Chelsea to make move for Russian ace in January if ban is lifted

Chelsea recently had their appeal heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sports, with respect to the transfer ban levied on them by FIFA. The Blues are expected to learn the verdict of the court by mid-December. Provided that the embargo is lifted, they will then make a move for one Russian forward, at the personal request of owner Roman Abramovich.

According to a report by Express, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is keen for the club to sign CSKA Moscow star Fedor Chalov. Head coach Frank Lampard is also keen on the 21-year-old, suggesting that a move is likely, provided that the club is allowed to spend again.

Chelsea are expecting to hear from the Court of Arbitration for Sports by mid-December following their recent appeal. Lampard confirmed earlier that the Blues will likely spend again if their ban is lifted, despite their stellar start to the season.

“I’ll be very interested of course but I have no comment as such now,” he had said.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are not the only Premier League side keen on Chalov. Reports previously had claimed that Crystal Palace too were in for the Russian star and were willing to pay up to £25 Million for his services.