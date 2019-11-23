Juventus owe Manchester United over €1million from their signing of Cristiano Ronaldo last year, and they are expected to pay the Red Devils before the end of the ongoing 2019-20 season.

It is Manchester Evening News who reports that Juventus’s accounts for the 2018-19 season revealed that Manchester United are due €1.2million from them. And on Friday, sources close to the Premier League giants revealed that it is the “second instalment of a solidarity payment” following Ronaldo’s signing in 2018 July.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner joined the Bianconeri for a reported transfer fee of £88million, out of which over £2.2million will go to Manchester United via “solidarity payments”.

So what are “solidarity payments”? Solidarity payments were introduced by FIFA in 2001, and framed as “compensation” for clubs who initially helped to develop a player between the ages of 12 and 23, but had to part ways with them later on.

Ronaldo arrived at United for £12.2million at the age of 18 in 2003 from Sporting Lisbon, and six seasons later, Real Madrid came calling.

Los Blancos offered the Old Trafford outfit a then-world record of £80million and the Portuguese ace moved to the Santiago Bernabeu as a result.

Ronaldo also returned to Old Trafford with Juventus last season, for their game against Manchester United in the Champions League group stages.

“I can remember what it was like when I was in Manchester. I won lots of trophies here, lots of cups, the league, the Champions League,” he said, before adding:

“I remember the support as well, the support was fantastic. Sir Alex Ferguson is someone I will never ever forget and I would like to express my best possible wishes to him.”