Reports: Real Madrid superstar set to sign new two-year contract in January

According to reports, Real Madrid star Karim Benzema will sign a new contract with the club in January, and thereby extend his time at the Santiago Bernabeu by two additional years. Right now, his contract is all set to terminate at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Daily Mail claims that Real Madrid “are considering” preparing a new contract for Benzema, due to his impressive form in the ongoing 2019-20 season.

The Frenchman has scored nine times in 11 La Liga appearances so far this season, and is also the manager Zinedine Zidane’s first-choice centre-forward ahead of Luka Jovic, who Real Madrid signed during this summer.

As mentioned earlier, his current deal runs up only until the summer of 2021, and according to Marca as reported by Daily Mail, the club are keen to extend that to 2023.

The English news agency further adds that the 31-year-old has already entered into talks with Real Madrid – however – an agreement is still a long way off.

Should Benzema and Los Blancos fail to reach an agreement with each other, the club will plan to offload him during the upcoming summer transfer window – and that would not be a big problem for the as there would be no shortage of suitors for the player.

According to Daily Mail, Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and several Premier League clubs are thought to be interested in him at the moment.