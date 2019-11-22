The latest word around the rumour mill is that La Liga giants Barcelona are considering a summer move for Manchester United ace Marcus Rashford, as they look to replace Luis Suarez ahead of the upcoming 2020-21 season.

It is Mundo Deportivo who reports that Barcelona are interested in signing Rashford, although it remains unclear as to whether his current employers, Manchester United, is keen to let him leave.

Rashford joined Manchester United in 2005 as a youth-level player, at just eight years of age. A decade later, he was promoted to the senior team and since then, he has scored 54 goals and provided 29 assists in 187 appearances for the club, across various competitions. In the ongoing 2019-20 season, he has recorded nine goals and three assists in just 17 matches for United, and is also their top-scorer for the season right now.

Meanwhile, at Barcelona, Luis Suarez has encouraged the club to find a new striker to replace him, as he is unsure of his future with them.

“There will come a time when my age will not allow me to live up to what Barcelona needs to compete,” Suarez was quoted as saying by Ovacion, an Uruguayan publication.

“But as long as I can, as long as I have the strength, giving me competition is much better.”

“That they are looking for or want to bring another number nine is nothing strange, it is the reality of football,” he added further, before concluding:

“It will be better for me and better for the club, because it will feed competition, and it will be better for the future because the club can prepare a player with the help of all the great players at Barcelona.”