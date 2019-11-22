Barcelona handed major blow as key target’s agent confirms ongoing talks with Real Madrid

Over the past few weeks, Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar had emerged as a key target for La Liga giants Barcelona – but one of his representatives recently confirmed that Barcelona’s arch-rivals Real Madrid are close to agreeing on a deal with him ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

“[Milan] Skriniar is worth €100million. Real Madrid and Barcelona are competing for his signing for the last two years,” Mithat Halis, Skriniar’s agent, was quoted as saying by the Spanish news agency AS.

“Now Real Madrid are closer to reaching an agreement with Inter Milan because they want and they need him much more than Barcelona,” he further added.

Formerly a Sampdoria player, the 24-year-old joined Inter Milan in 2017 for a reported transfer fee of €34million. Since then, he has established himself as one of the top centre-backs in the whole of Europe – which, in turn, has led to widespread interest in him from several top clubs.

Along with Barcelona and Real Madrid, Premier League giants Manchester United and Manchester City are also believed to participants in the transfer race to sign the Slovakia international, ahead of January.

His current contract at the San Siro terminates only in June 2023.

Quotes via SportsMole.