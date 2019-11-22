Reports: Juventus set to rival Barcelona for highly-rated Spanish youngster

Former Barcelona and currently Dinamo Zagreb’s Dani Olmo is attracting interest from quite a few European giants. With Barcelona already in the market to re-sign Olmo, Juventus have entered the race for the 21-year-old as well. And if reports are to be believed, he could be on his way out of Croatia in the January transfer window.

According to reports in Tuttosport (via Sport), Juventus have joined the race to sign the Spanish international. The attacking midfielder recently made his Spain debut as well and scored a goal. With a host of clubs interested in his signature, a January move is on the cards.

“I hope I can come back, but we’ve just started the season really well, we’re doing well in the Champions League. There are two games left and we depend on ourselves to get through. There’s a lot of work to be done,” Olmo said while in conversation with Sport.

“We will see what happens. I don’t close the door on any club, but I’m a Dinamo player, what happens with Dinamo, we will see.

“With what you learn, the values you are taught. Also Barcelona’s style: touch, movement. That’s added to what I have learned in Croatia, they’ve made me the player I am now,” he said when quizzed about a possible return to Barcelona.