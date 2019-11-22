The January window is around the corner and unsurprisingly Manchester United have been linked with several players. The latest reports have claimed their interest in one Italy international and they could discuss a move with his current club during one of their upcoming meetings.

According to a report by Il Messaggero, via Mirror, Manchester United are ready to open talks with AS Roma over the transfer of Nicolo Zaniolo, during their negotiations for Chris Smalling. The Red Devils have been keeping tabs on the youngster, along with his compatriot Sandro Tonali, and could use the opportunity to discuss a move with the Italian giants.

The player, however, is admittedly happy in his current surroundings, stating that he is ready to repay the faith put in him by the club and the fans.

“The minimum objective this season is to improve day by day. We want to win every game. The objective is qualifying for the Champions League,” Zaniolo said.

“I’m very happy, Roma have given me so much confidence, now I’ll repay it on the pitch. I’m proud to represent these fans, I feel very good here.

“The things Fonseca has to say, he says to your face. He’s a very direct person and he’s helping me improve.”

Zaniolo is not the only Serie A star Manchester United are said to be targeting. The Red Devils have also been linked with a move for out-of-favour Juventus star Mario Mandzukic, who could join the club in January 2020.