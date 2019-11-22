Reports: Chelsea suffer setback in pursuit of top Premier League defender

Chelsea are currently serving a transfer ban but they are hopeful that their appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport will see the ban lifted before the January transfer window opens. One of their top targets is Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell but if reports are to be believed, the Foxes will not let their star player leave in the January transfer window.

Quite a few of Leicester players like James Maddison, Youri Tielemans and Ben Chilwell are on the radar of multiple Premier League giants after a great start to their 2019/20 season. Chilwell, specifically, is wanted by Chelsea who are looking for a replacement for Marcos Alonso.

However, if reports from Evening Standard are to be believed, Leicester have made up their mind that they will not let the England international leave in the January transfer window. Manager Brendan Rodgers also confirmed that they have no plan of losing any of their players in the winter window.

“We want to grow, and there’s a lot of development left in this squad,” Rodgers told the Telegraph. “We’ve absolutely no plans to lose anyone in January.

“Our job is to keep what we have and if there’s an opportunity to improve the squad we will look to do that. If not, we will carry on with the squad we have, which is very strong.”