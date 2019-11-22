Reports: Atletico Madrid target Manchester United star for January move

Manchester United are in for a busy January window as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team shake-up continues. The Red Devils signed three new players this summer while offloading several first-team stars. And if reports are to be believed, another such first-team star is on his way out with Atletico Madrid interested.

According to a report by ESPN, Atletico Madrid have joined the race for out-of-favour Manchester United star, Nemanja Matic. The Serbian midfielder joined the Red Devils from Chelsea back in 2017 but has recently lost his place in the first team to Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, and even Fred. As a result, Matic has made just five appearances this season across all competitions.

Furthermore, Atletico Madrid are not the only club interested in the midfielder. Reports previously claimed that both Milan clubs, AC Milan and Inter Milan, are also keen on signing him in January to strengthen their squads. Any interested party could sign the Serbian for a cut-price fee as well, with his contract set to expire at the end of the current season.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are expected to be busy in the upcoming winter window. The Red Devils have been linked with moves for Juventus outcast Mario Mandzukic and RB Salzburg revelation Erling Haaland.