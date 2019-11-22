Reports: AC Milan to challenge Serie A rivals for signing of Chelsea star

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is not a part of new manager Frank Lampard’s plans and if reports are to be believed, he is set for a move to Italy in the upcoming January transfer window. Though Inter are supposedly the favourites for his signature, their arch-rivals AC Milan have also entered the race to sign the Frenchman, which makes things all the more interesting.

Giroud joined the Blues for a transfer fee believed to be around €17 million from Arsenal in January last season and won the UEFA Europa League in his first full season with them. He was also Europa League’s top scorer as Chelsea defeated his former side Arsenal in the final of the competition.

However, with manager Maurizio Sarri’s departure and Lampard’s arrival, Giroud has fallen completely out of the radar and has only made four Premier League appearances this season. As a result, the French striker is looking for a move away from the club and Antonio Conte’s Inter have emerged as the favourites.

And if reports from Sky Sports Italia are to be trusted, AC Milan have now joined the race for Giroud. Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are also exploring the possibility of getting the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner on board.