Reports: Gareth Bale set to reject Tottenham Hotspur & Jose Mourinho in January transfer window

Jose Mourinho returned to the Premier League less than a year after getting the sack from Manchester United with Tottenham Hotspur. The North London club sacked Mauricio Pochettino after a disastrous start to the season and replaced him with the Portuguese who they think will bring an end to their trophy drought. But to mount a title challenge, Spurs need to make some signings and Gareth Bale is believed to be on top of their agenda.

The Welshman has fallen out of favour at Real Madrid and doesn’t feature in manager Zinedine Zidane’s plans. Moreover, his latest gesture of celebrating with a ‘Wales, Golf, Madrid. In that order’ flag hasn’t gone down well with the Madrid faithful. As a result, his future at the club looks doubtful.

However, if reports from El Chiringuito TV are to be believed, Bale will reject any advancement from Spurs and Mourinho. Reports had emerged on Thursday that Madrid still consider the 30-year-old an integral part of the squad and believe he can still be of use this season.

🚨 NOTICIA #JUGONES | BALE le diría “NO” al Tottenham de Mourinho. Información de @JLSanchez78. pic.twitter.com/hYih2uESYt — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) November 21, 2019

With over a month left before the January transfer window opens, expect a lot more updates on this transfer saga.