Reports: Jose Mourinho planning reunion with Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Tottenham Hotspur

Jose Mourinho returned to management within a year after getting the sack from Manchester United. The Portuguese replaced Mauricio Pochetttino at the helm of affairs at Tottenham Hotspur and has already started looking at potential signings for the upcoming transfer windows.

With Spurs struggling at the 14th spot in the Premier League table, Mourinho is reportedly looking for a quick fix and has turned towards former protege Zlatan Ibrahimovic. According to reports in The Telegraph, Spurs are planning a move for the former Manchester United striker and could spoil AC Milan’s party who are desperate to get the Swede back on board.

Ibrahimovic recently announced his departure from Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy and reports of a return to Europe have been doing the rounds since. The 38-year-old is believed to be on his way to Serie A with Milan emerging as the favourites but Mourinho’s appointment at Spurs has made the situation interesting.

The Mourinho-Zlatan duo has worked together at Inter Milan as well and the two greats of the sport are huge admirers of each other. It remains to be seen whether the Portuguese can manage to make Ibrahimovic return to the Premier League where he will play second fiddle to Spurs captain Harry Kane.