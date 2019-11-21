Reports: Jose Mourinho set for crunch talks with three unsettled Tottenham Hotspur stars

Jose Mourinho returned to the English Premier League less than a year after getting the sack from Manchester United. Tottenham Hotspur provided the Portuguese a way back to English top-flight football after they sacked Mauricio Pochettino following a disastrous start to the 2019/20 season. And Mourinho has his task cut out.

The former Manchester United and Chelsea boss’s first priority would be to try and extend contracts of the players who are all set to move on a free deal next summer. Three of the club’s biggest superstars in Christian Eriksen, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen have their contracts running out at the end of this season and they have been reluctant to sign an extension with the North London-based club.

According to reports in The Mirror, the Portuguese is all set to hold a meeting with all three of the aforementioned stars and will try and convince them to extend their stay at the club. Moreover, as these players would be free to sign pre-contracts with interested clubs in January, Mourinho doesn’t have enough time.

However, as the report states, Eriksen, Vertonghen and Alderweireld are all interested in working with the former Real Madrid boss and could sign a contract extension. Expect more updates on the matter in the coming days as Spurs step up their pursuit of tying down their star players on longer contracts.