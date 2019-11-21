Reports: Jose Mourinho singles out one player he wants Tottenham Hotspur to keep at any cost

Jose Mourinho has his task cut out as the new manager of Tottenham Hotspur with the club struggling at the 14th spot in the English Premier League table. The Portuguese’s first priority would be getting the team back into the mix for top four but he will have an eye on holding on to the club’s best players as well. Reportedly, the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss has informed Spurs chairman Daniel Levy that he wants to keep one player at any cost.

With the likes of Christian Eriksen, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen flirting with a move away from the club as all of their contracts run down in the summer next year, Spurs can ill afford to let some of their other superstars come so close to leaving the club as well, especially at a time when they are trying to build on to last year’s UEFA Champions League final appearance.

According to reports in Daily Mail, Mourinho has informed Levy that club captain and star striker Harry Kane should stay with Tottenham at any cost. Kane is one of the most prolific Premier League strikers and the Portuguese considers him an integral part of his plans at the North London club.

The report adds that the former Real Madrid manager had a discussion on the matter with the striker himself and hopes that Kane will at least see out his contract with the club which runs until 2024.