Reports: Top Manchester United target available for only €30m next summer

Red Bull Salzburg forward Erling Haaland has attracted attention from a lot of European giants after his recent exploits in the UEFA Champions League for the Austrian club. Reports have now emerged that the teenager has a release clause of only €30 million with Manchester United circling in.

The 19-year-old striker joined Salzburg in January earlier this year from Norwegian club Molde, which was previously managed by current Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The forward has scored 26 goals in 18 matches for the club this season, seven of which have come in the Champions League.

Manchester United are on the lookout for an out and out striker to solve the goal-scoring problem which has plagued them since the start of the ongoing season. Recently it was claimed that Erling’s father Alf-Inge Haaland was spotted at the club’s training facilities at Carrington.

Multiple websites were claiming that the Premier League giants want to get him on board in January itself and if reports from Sport Bild are to be believed, they are in with a great chance to sign the youngster as the release clause in his contract with the Austrian club is only €30 million if he moves in the summer of 2020.

Whether United decide to make a push for him in the January window or wait for next summer when they can sign him by activating his release clause of €30m remains to be seen.