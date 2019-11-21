Reports: Real Madrid take final decision on Gareth Bale’s future amid Premier League giants’ interest

Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale’s future at the club has been the talk of the town recently and if widespread reports are to be believed, he could be on his way out of the club as recently as the January transfer window. Clubs like Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with the Welshman, and according to Marca, a decision on Bale’s future has been taken.

The 30-year-old was on his way to China in the summer transfer window but Madrid pulled the plug on the move and he stayed put. Though the former Spurs star started the season on the front foot, an injury forced him out of the squad and manager Zinedine Zidane has since kept him out of his starting XIs.

Bale recently ruffled a few feathers when he celebrated with a ‘Wales, Golf, Madrid. In that order’ flag after his national team qualified for UEFA Euro 2020 and multiple reports claimed that he is set for a January move. However, Marca claim that Madrid are not ready to sell the Welshman in January window as they believe he still has an important role to play at the club.

“He is the best player we have, and he will still give a lot to our club,” a Marca source close to the club told them.

“We’re not going to give him away or anything like that. He will be decisive again,” another source of the Spanish publication close to Real Madrid told them.