Reports: Real Madrid superstar open to China move in summer transfer window

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos was linked with a move to the Chinese Super League in the summer transfer window but ultimately decided to stay at the club. However, reports have emerged that the Spain international is reconsidering his decision of turning down a move to China and could well be on his way to Asia in the summer.

According to reports in Sportsmole, the centre-back is open to a China move and could decide to join a CSL club in the summer transfer window next year. Ramos has another 18 months left on his contract with Real Madrid and it is unclear whether he would want to extend his stay with the La Liga giants.

The 33-year-old had confirmed that he had an offer from China in the summer but decided against making a move as he wants to retire at Real Madrid. “There was an offer, but I wouldn’t leave Madrid for a transfer fee or for free. I love this club and I want to retire here,” Ramos had said.

“I don’t want to leave Real Madrid, I always said my dream was to retire here. A lot of stories have come out about me, so I wanted to clear up any doubts about my situation.”