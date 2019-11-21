Reports: Jose Mourinho could make Real Madrid star his first signing at Tottenham Hotspur

Jose Mourinho returned to the Premier League within a year of getting sacked by Manchester United as Tottenham Hotspur appointed him as their head coach. The North London side parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino after a disastrous start to the season saw them move down to the 14th spot in the league table. With his appointment, Mourinho has started looking for potential signings in the upcoming transfer windows.

One name that is being linked with Spurs is their former superstar and Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale. The Welshman has fallen out with manager Zinedine Zidane and recently made his intentions of leaving the club clear by celebrating Wales’ Euro 2020 qualification with a ‘Wales, Golf, Madrid. In that order’ flag.

If reports from Spanish publication AS are to be believed, Mourinho could make Bale his first signing at the Premier League side. Though there have been reports that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has informed the Portuguese tactician that they can’t sign any players in the January window, a summer move for their former superstar, if he manages to stay at Madrid till then, cannot be ruled out.

Mourinho famously tried to sign Bale during his time at Manchester United but wasn’t able to complete a deal.