Manchester United’s rivalry with Manchester City has grown exponentially in the past decade. The Citizens have brought in heavy investment and have slowly turned the tables in their favour. Reports now suggest that United are looking to bring in one player instrumental to City’s rise in the early part of this decade.

According to a report by The Sun, Manchester United are considering a move for former Manchester City star, Edin Dzeko. The Bosnian striker was a key part of the City squad that lifted their first Premier League title in the 2011/12 season and is currently plying his trade at AS Roma.

Manchester United are in the hunt for a new striker. The Red Devils sold Romelu Lukaku and loaned out Alexis Sanchez in the summer, with both stars joining Inter Milan. As a result, they have been left depleted in attack with Anthony Martial the only recognized striker.

The Old Trafford outfit, meanwhile, is also considering a move for RB Salzburg’s Erling Haaland. The youngster has been making waves with his displays in the domestic and the Champions League and is expected to cost a small fortune. On the other hand, veteran striker Mario Mandzukic is also being linked with the club over a January move.

Dzeko joined Roma in 2016 and has since scored ninety-three times. He has been linked with the likes of Chelsea, Inter Milan, and AC Milan during this time.