Reports: Chelsea star set to snub new deal in favour of Barcelona move

Barcelona may have thought that they had their wing position sorted out with the signing of Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool, but his ineffectiveness resulted in the Brazilian being sent to Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window. Another player could now be looked at do the job on the right.

That player might well be Willian, who has impressed during Frank Lampard’s first season in charge of Chelsea, but Daily Star are now reporting that he could leave if Barcelona come calling.

His contract at Stamford Bridge is set to expire next summer, and it seems like the Brazilian wants no part of the Blues’ resurrection under Lampard, and would favour a move to the Nou Camp instead.

Even Lampard himself revealed that Willian was a player he definitely wants staying at Chelsea.

“The word isn’t ‘no-brainer’ because I can’t get involved in the money, that’s up to the club to do,” he said about a possible new deal for the winger.

“But everyone sees how much I’m relying on him and what he’s producing. I love him at this football club, so there’s my answer.”

Willian himself admitted to DAZN that he had an offer to join Barca from Chelsea earlier.

“The only real offer I had to leave Chelsea came from Barcelona last year, after the World Cup,” he said.

“Barca presented an offer to Chelsea but it was rejected. That was the only time I ever had to discuss something like that with my family, but we really love it here [in London].

“So there were several factors that helped me stay.”