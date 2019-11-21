Barcelona’s hunt for a new number nine is on! The Blaugrana are looking to replace Luis Suarez in the near future, given the striker’s age and have been linked with several players since. However, one key target might be more approachable next summer, due to the activation of his release clause.

According to a report by Sport, Barcelona will be given a short window to sign Lautaro Martinez in July next year. The Inter Milan striker has a ‘special’ release clause in his contract, which makes him available for €111 Million for just fifteen days in the month of July.

The Blaugrana have seemingly decided upon Martinez as their perfect long-term striker, as the look to replace the ageing Luis Suarez. Meanwhile, Suarez himself admitted of Barcelona’s ongoing search for a new number 9, claiming that it is nothing out of the ordinary.

“If the club are looking for, or wish to bring in another No.9, it is nothing strange, it is the reality of football. I said it a long time ago, there will come a time when my age will not allow me to live up to what Barcelona needs to compete, but as long as I can, as long as I have the strength to compete I will.”

However, Barcelona are not the only club in for Martinez. Reports recently have linked the Argentina international with a move to Manchester United, with the Red Devils looking to add depth to their attack.