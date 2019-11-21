Reports: Aubameyang not interested in Arsenal contract extension, La Liga giants on notice

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been vital to anything Arsenal have achieved in the last couple of seasons, but it appears their decline in recent times could only be compounded.

Marca are reporting that the Gabon International wishes to leave the club by the end of the season, and not renew his current contract that expires on June 30, 2021, presumably due to the lack of ambition shown by the Gunners, and plenty of clubs are on notice.

Perhaps none more so than Barcelona, who are trying their best to keep pace at the top of La Liga, but have endured an indifferent start to the season by their standards.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang vs Paco Alcacer | Dortmund’s Strikers Past vs Present

Barca signed Antoine Griezmann in the summer transfer window, and sent high profile flop Philippe Coutinho to Bayern Munich, but their fortunes haven’t improved since then.

Griezmann continues to flounder at the Nou Camp, and the hype surrounding Neymar Jr and his possible signing is only a dream at this point. Perhaps signing Aubameyang could be the real move they make.

The forward has been prolific since making the switch to North London from Borussia Dortmund, scoring 50 goals and grabbing 12 assists in the 79 games he has featured in for Arsenal, making him a safe bet for success wherever he goes.

Barca fans wishing that the club wins big trophies again would take him in a heartbeat.