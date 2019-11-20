Reports: Tottenham wanted former Liverpool manager instead of Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has been named the new head coach of Tottenham Hotspur after it was announced by the club that they would be parting ways with Mauricio Pochettino, however this could have ended a whole lot differently.

Daily Mail are reporting that though Mourinho has now been confirmed new Spurs boss, it was actually Brendan Rodgers who was the first choice to replace Pochettino at the helm.

The report says that Spurs had been planning the sacking of ‘Poch’ for over a month before the actual announcement of his sacking, and that they even approached Leicester City to understand the availability of Rodgers.

‘Big shock’ and ‘shame’ to see Pochettino go – Spurs’ Ben Davies

The Foxes were adamant that the former Liverpool manager was going nowhere, and hence Mourinho became a suitable option for the Lilywhites to look at.

Another man who might well have become Spurs manager was Julian Nagelsmann, who has recently come under the notice of several top European clubs owing to a successful job at RB Leipzig in Germany.

However, the fact that Jose Mourinho was ready and willing to take over the reins at Spurs was just too hard to turn down in the end, and we now find ourselves looking at the Portuguese making a grand return to the Premier League big time.