Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo to quit Juventus and head back to Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Juventus at the end of the season and head back to Manchester United after falling out with Juve boss Maurizio Sarri, it is being reported.

The Sun are reporting that on Spanish TV channel La Sexta, the ‘Chiringuito De Jugones’ broadcast saw panellist Eduardo Inda make the bold claim that Ronaldo could be leaving Turin by the end of the season.

It is reported that this would be because of an alleged spat with Sarri, that was fuelled by a decision to substitute the Portuguese superstar twice after he failed to make an impact.

Ronaldo left the field against AC Milan in a huff after seeing his number displayed for Paulo Dybala, and reportedly walked straight out of the stadium soon after.

Reports now suggest that if the Bianconeri fail to win the UEFA Champions League (UCL) this season, CR7 could be off. His preferred destination may be Manchester United, where he spent his early years of success.

“Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Juventus at the end of the current season if they do not win the Champions League,” Inda said.

“He went to Turin to try and win the Champions League with a third different club but things are getting complicated.”